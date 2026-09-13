Elite and St. Moritz to clash in Sea Breeze 2026 beach polo final [PHOTOS]

13 September 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The finalists have been determined for the "Sea Breeze 2026" international beach polo tournament, held at "Havana Beach" within the "Sea Breeze Resort" complex.

The Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF) reported that the "Elite" team and the Swiss club "St. Moritz" will face off in the decisive match. The Azerbaijani representative earned this spot by defeating the British club "Red Star" 9–7. Team captain Elchin Jamalli once again demonstrated his scoring prowess, netting six goals just as he had in the opening match. Meanwhile, "St. Moritz" advanced to the final by defeating the Russian team "Moscow" 6–4.

Tomorrow, "Moscow" will face the British club "Red Star" in the match for third place.