Five Houthi drones downed as Yemen's front lines shift

13 September 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Yemeni government forces have carried out airstrikes against Houthi positions and military equipment and shot down five drones belonging to the group as fighting intensifies across the war-torn country.

The Yemeni Armed Forces' media centre said on Sunday that military aircraft carried out three strikes against Houthi positions and barracks in Al-Taba Al-Sawda and Jabal Al-Munim on the Al-Dhabab front in southwestern Taiz province.

The army-affiliated September Net website separately reported that airstrikes targeted Houthi personnel, military equipment and vehicles in the coastal city of Dhubab and on northern fronts.

The strikes destroyed vehicles and weapons and killed Houthi fighters, the report said, without providing details on the number of casualties.

Meanwhile, the government-aligned Nation's Shield Forces said its 6th Brigade had shot down five Houthi drones in the Al-Aghbara area on the Al-Wazi'iyah front west of Taiz during clashes.

The latest developments come amid significant shifts in territorial control in Yemen as fighting between government forces and the Houthis, which intensified in early July, continues to escalate.

The Houthis have claimed control of several districts in the western coastal provinces of Al-Hudaydah and Taiz, as well as Red Sea islands, including Mayyun Island near the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Government forces, meanwhile, have reported advances in the northern province of Al-Jawf near the Saudi border, saying their forces are moving towards the provincial capital, Al-Hazm.

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government, turning the conflict into a wider regional war.

The latest escalation highlights the continuing volatility of Yemen's front lines, with competing forces seeking to consolidate territorial gains while fighting continues across several strategic areas.