Turkey’s Fidan to visit Syria for talks on security, trade and energy

13 September 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Syria today for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the two-day visit will focus on efforts to ensure lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Syria, as well as strengthening bilateral ties.

Fidan and al-Shibani are expected to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, energy and transport, alongside broader efforts to deepen economic links between the two countries.

The talks are also expected to address Syria’s integration process, including the planned dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as well as efforts to strengthen Syria’s territorial integrity and state institutions.

The situation in southern Syria will also feature in the discussions, with the two sides expected to assess further steps aimed at improving the country’s security and stability.

The visit will last two days.