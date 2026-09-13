Trump tells Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian refineries over diesel shortage

13 September 2026 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, saying attacks on the country's energy infrastructure were contributing to a diesel shortage.

Speaking to reporters while attending the Irish Open at his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, Trump was asked whether he had spoken with Zelenskyy following his recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump responded by calling on the Ukrainian leader to stop targeting Russian diesel production.

“Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” Trump said. “Let him go after targets but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel fuel.”

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to strike Russia's oil and gas infrastructure, arguing that the facilities help finance Moscow's war effort and supply fuel for its military.

Trump's comments come as Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange large-scale overnight drone attacks, with strikes reported on both sides.

Two people were killed in Russia's Tatarstan on Sunday after Ukrainian drones struck the city of Nizhnekamsk, according to regional authorities. Fourteen others were reportedly injured.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities reported Russian drone attacks on the Black Sea port of Odesa and areas near Ukraine's border with Poland.

The latest attacks come amid an intensifying Russian air campaign against Ukraine. Moscow has increasingly relied on drones and missiles to strike Ukrainian infrastructure, including energy facilities, while Kyiv has expanded its campaign against targets inside Russia.

The exchange of strikes has complicated diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end, with Trump continuing to press both Moscow and Kyiv towards negotiations.

Trump's latest comments specifically place pressure on Kyiv over its campaign against Russia's energy infrastructure. His remarks suggest that Washington is increasingly concerned not only about the military consequences of Ukraine's long-range strikes but also about their impact on Russia's domestic fuel market.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has argued that Russia's energy infrastructure remains a legitimate component of its war effort because it provides fuel and financial resources for Moscow's military campaign.

The remarks came on the same day that Ukrainian officials reported Russian attacks close to the Polish border. Debris from a Russian drone reportedly caused a fire near the Yahodyn border crossing, while railway infrastructure in the area was also hit.

Poland scrambled fighter jets during the Russian aerial assault, underscoring the growing security concerns along NATO's eastern flank.

The developments illustrate the increasingly complex nature of the war, with Russia continuing to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure while Ukraine seeks to extend the reach of its attacks against Russian military and energy targets.

Trump's call for Zelenskyy to stop attacks on Russian refineries therefore adds a new point of tension to the US approach to the conflict, particularly as Washington seeks to push the two sides towards a negotiated settlement.