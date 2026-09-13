Boris Johnson evacuated from train after drone alert near Polish border

13 September 2026 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Boris Johnson and European officials were briefly evacuated from a privately chartered train travelling from Kyiv towards Poland after a drone attack threat halted the train near the Polish border, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported.

The train, carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior European officials, was stopped early Sunday after a drone attack in the area raised security concerns.

According to Der Spiegel, Gunter Sautter, one of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s closest foreign and security policy advisers, was travelling overnight from Kyiv towards Poland when the train stopped near the border. Parts of the train were evacuated following reports of drone activity.

The security alert came after a separate drone attack on the same railway route. Early Sunday, a passenger train travelling from Kyiv to Warsaw was targeted by a drone near the Polish border, with the locomotive reportedly hit. No injuries were reported.

Sautter had been in Kyiv with security advisers from Britain, France and Italy for talks with Ukrainian officials on possible peace negotiations with Russia. He also attended the Yalta European Strategy conference on Saturday.

Other European security advisers, German lawmakers, diplomats and academics were travelling on the train, alongside Johnson, who was returning to Poland after attending the conference.

Passengers were briefly evacuated following the drone alert. Authorities later issued an all-clear after no further drones were detected, Der Spiegel reported.

The incident highlights the growing security risks surrounding rail links between Ukraine and Poland as Russia's war continues and drone attacks increasingly affect infrastructure close to Ukraine's western border.

Photo by: News International