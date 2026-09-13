Turkic Bar Associations step up cooperation on training, digitalisation and ethics [PHOTOS]

13 September 2026 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association Aydin Akhundov has visited Tashkent at the invitation of the Chamber of Advocates of Uzbekistan, according to the Azerbaijan Bar Association.

During his visit to the Uzbek capital, Akhundov took part in a roundtable entitled “Strengthening the Status of Bar Associations of Turkic States: The Experience of Turkic States”, attended by the heads of bar associations from across the Turkic world.

Representatives of the bar associations of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan participated in the meeting.

The roundtable focused on exchanging experience and views among bar associations of Turkic states, expanding existing cooperation and discussing joint initiatives aimed at further developing the legal profession.

Opening the event, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Sadikov highlighted the importance of the meeting and stressed the need to strengthen the institutional status of the legal profession.

Speaking at the event, Akhundov underlined the importance of further developing cooperation among bar associations across the Turkic states.

He briefed participants on the progress achieved by the Azerbaijan Bar Association in recent years as part of reforms focused on digitalisation, institutional development and international cooperation.

Akhundov also identified joint training and professional development programmes, exchanges of knowledge and expertise in emerging areas of law, the use of electronic services, and the harmonisation of professional ethics and standards of conduct as key priorities for cooperation.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Akhundov announced that the 1st Baku International Lawyers’ Meeting would be held in December this year and invited participants to attend the international event.

The roundtable also featured an exchange of views on prospects for future cooperation among bar associations across the Turkic world, issues of mutual interest and potential joint initiatives, with a number of proposals put forward.