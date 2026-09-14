Poland pledges support for Armenia’s European integration

14 September 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Poland is ready to support Armenia in its efforts to deepen integration with the European Union and expand economic ties, while also expressing its willingness to develop bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defense and security, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki said in an interview with Armenian media.

"As an influential EU member, we are genuinely trying to help Armenia pursue its aspiration to join Western institutions and advance along the path that Poland itself followed 20–25 years ago when it joined the European Union," he noted.

It is worth noting that in March 2025, Armenia’s parliament passed a law launching the process of the country’s accession to the European Union. In late August 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan intends to officially submit an EU membership application in the near future.

On September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Pashinyan that Armenia’s simultaneous membership in the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would be impossible. According to Putin, beginning the EU accession process would effectively mean that Armenia is declaring its intention to leave the EAEU.