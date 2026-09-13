Boris Johnson calls for more Ukraine air defences after train evacuation

13 September 2026 22:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for increased air defence support for Ukraine and the unfreezing of Russian assets after he was evacuated from a train following a Russian drone strike near the Polish border.

Johnson was travelling on a privately chartered train from Kyiv towards Poland on Sunday when passengers were briefly evacuated following a drone attack in the area, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported.

Commenting on the incident on X, Johnson questioned the rationale behind the Russian strike on a Ukrainian locomotive near the Polish border.

“I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning,” Johnson wrote.

He described the attack as “kind of random and senseless” and said Ukrainians were facing similar attacks “every day, even on civilian railways”.

Johnson used the incident to renew his call for greater military support for Kyiv, particularly additional air defence systems.

“When are we going to give them the air defences they need? Why won’t we unfreeze Putin’s cash and give it to Ukraine,” he said.

Johnson referred to more than €140 billion ($162 billion) held in a Belgian bank account and around £10 billion ($13.5 billion) in London, apparently referring to frozen Russian assets.

He also expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's invasion.

“The Ukrainians are going to win — that much was clear from the last three days in their wonderful country,” Johnson said.

However, he argued that the war could end significantly sooner if Ukraine's allies provided greater military and financial support.

“The dreadful war would be over much faster if we all got serious and gave Ukraine what it needed and deserved,” he said.

The train incident came after a drone struck a passenger train travelling from Kyiv to Warsaw near the Polish border earlier Sunday, reportedly hitting its locomotive. No injuries were reported.