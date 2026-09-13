Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver at World Aerobics Championship

13 September 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani gymnasts have secured a silver medal at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Pamplona, Spain.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Medina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, representing Azerbaijan in the mixed pairs category, delivered a confident performance in the final to finish second, missing out on gold by just 0.1 points.

The European champion pair scored 19.050 points in the qualifying round to reach the final.

Their final performance secured them second place on the podium and a silver medal at the prestigious international competition, which brought together more than 350 gymnasts from 38 countries.