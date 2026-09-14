Ukraine’s refusal to cede territory stalls peace deal, Trump envoy says

14 September 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A territorial dispute remains the main unresolved issue in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, with Kyiv unwilling to make territorial concessions, US President Donald Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner said.

Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference on September 11, Kushner said Russian President Vladimir Putin had outlined Moscow’s territorial demands during talks in Moscow on September 5.

Kushner appeared to be referring to Russia’s demand that Ukraine withdraw from parts of the Donbas that remain under Kyiv’s control.

“President Putin laid out his line of what he wants to achieve,” Kushner said during a panel discussion. “If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously, you know, we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine right now does not want to do that.”

The remarks indicate that the territorial question remains a key obstacle to a potential peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected calls for an unconditional ceasefire and demanded that Ukraine cede territory in the Donbas, a strategically important region in eastern Ukraine that is partially occupied by Russian forces.

Moscow’s position effectively calls for Kyiv to relinquish territory that Russian forces have not been able to capture militarily.