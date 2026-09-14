Azerbaijan, China sign security cooperation agreement amid SSS Chief's visit

14 September 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

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Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS), Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, has visited China at the invitation of the country’s Ministry of Public Security, according to the SSS.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Naghiyev travelled to Lianyungang in Jiangsu Province to participate in the 5th Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, which brought together senior officials from various countries and international organizations.

The forum focused on counter-terrorism, strengthening international cooperation, the use of new technologies in public security and improving management mechanisms. Participants adopted a final document titled the “Global Counter-Terrorism Action Plan 2026.”

On the sidelines of the forum, Naghiyev held talks with Wang Xiaohong, a member of the State Council of China and Minister of Public Security.

Naghiyev thanked the Chinese side for the invitation and expressed condolences to the Chinese people and the families of those killed in the disaster in Tibet, which also claimed the lives of citizens of other countries. He said the Azerbaijani people shared the grief of the Chinese people and expressed solidarity with those affected.

The sides exchanged views on the global security situation and the evolving nature of modern threats. They also praised the existing level of cooperation between the two agencies and discussed prospects for expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The officials stressed the importance of jointly addressing growing security threats through mutual trust, respect and timely information exchange, particularly amid increasing international tensions, ongoing conflicts and emerging risks to the global economy.

The meeting also highlighted the strategic nature of Azerbaijan-China relations, which are based on respect for sovereignty and mutual support. The sides expressed their intention to contribute to implementing agreements reached by the two countries’ presidents and to expand cooperation in combating terrorism, transnational organized crime and telecommunications-related fraud.

They also agreed to further develop ties between their law enforcement and security agencies.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and China’s Ministry of Public Security signed an agreement on cooperation in ensuring security.