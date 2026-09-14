VII meeting of Muslim Religious Authorities of Turkic States Held in Baku

14 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku on September 14.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by a recitation from the Quran.

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board, which is chairing the meeting, delivered a welcoming address.

The meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation among Muslim religious institutions, protecting and reinforcing the family institution, Islam's approach to science and technology, and other issues of common concern.

The meeting is attended by the heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Overall, state officials, scholars and religious figures representing 40 countries and 15 international organizations are taking part in the event.