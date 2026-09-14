Australia moves to give social media users control over algorithms

14 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Australia is moving to introduce legislation that would give social media users greater control over the algorithms that determine what content they see online.

The proposed legislation comes amid growing concerns over the influence of recommendation systems on user behaviour and the way social media platforms use algorithms to select posts, videos and other content based on users’ previous activity and interests.

Under the proposal, users would have greater options for managing recommendation systems, including the ability to disable certain algorithms or limit the use of behavioural tracking to personalise content.

Supporters of the move argue that users should have greater control over their online experience rather than allowing platform algorithms to determine which content is prioritised on their feeds.

Recommendation algorithms are widely used by major social media platforms to increase user engagement, with systems designed to identify content likely to keep users viewing, scrolling and interacting for longer periods.

The Australian proposal reflects wider concerns that such systems can influence users’ behaviour by repeatedly promoting content based on their previous interactions.

However, implementing the proposed rules could present significant technical and regulatory challenges.

Major social media companies operate complex algorithmic systems across multiple countries, making it difficult for national regulators to establish effective oversight and ensure that platforms comply with local requirements.

The legislation would therefore require mechanisms for monitoring how platforms use recommendation systems and how users’ choices over algorithms are implemented in practice.

The Australian initiative is part of a broader international debate over the power of technology companies to shape users’ digital environments.

If adopted, the measures would give Australian users a more active role in determining how social media platforms use algorithms, personal data and behavioural tracking to deliver content.

The proposal could also add to pressure on major technology companies to provide users with greater transparency and control over the systems that govern their online experiences.