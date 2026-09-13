Musk and Altman back call to slow AI race as Anthropic chief sounds alarm

13 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Elon Musk and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman have backed a call by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a slower approach to artificial intelligence development, amid growing concerns over the speed at which increasingly capable AI systems are advancing.

Amodei warned in a recent essay that AI development has accelerated “drastically faster” since the summer and suggested that within six to 12 months, advanced AI systems could potentially control a swarm capable of taking over parts of the internet.

He has proposed a three-part plan aimed at slowing the pace of AI development and giving governments and companies more time to assess the risks posed by increasingly powerful systems.

Musk and Altman have expressed support for the broader call for caution, putting two of the technology industry's most prominent figures behind efforts to address the potential risks associated with rapid AI development.

The proposal, however, faces resistance from US President Donald Trump, who has argued that the United States is ahead of China in artificial intelligence and wants to maintain that lead.

The disagreement highlights a growing tension at the centre of the global AI race: whether governments and technology companies should prioritise faster development to maintain a strategic advantage or impose greater safeguards as AI capabilities accelerate.

With the US and China competing for dominance in artificial intelligence, any significant slowdown could carry economic and geopolitical consequences, while continuing at the current pace could increase concerns about the ability of governments and companies to control increasingly autonomous systems.