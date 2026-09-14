Russia to temporarily suspend natural gas supplies to Armenia

14 September 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia will temporarily suspend natural gas supplies to Armenia from September 15 to 25, according to Armenian media reports citing Gazprom Armenia.

The company said the suspension is related to scheduled preventive maintenance and repair work on the North Caucasus–Transcaucasia main gas pipeline in Russian territory.

During the suspension period, Armenian consumers will continue to receive gas without restrictions, with supplies being covered by domestic reserves and additional natural gas imports from Iran, according to the company.