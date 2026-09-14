President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders [PHOTOS]

14 September 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders.

During the conversation, the sides fondly recalled their previous meetings.

They hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Muslim Council of Elders. The conversation underscored Azerbaijan’s vital role in strengthening Islamic solidarity at the global level and highlighted the significance of the 7th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Baku, as well as the upcoming Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan next year. The high level of management of religious affairs in Azerbaijan was also noted.

Reference was also made to the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity conferred upon President Ilham Aliyev earlier this year. Mohamed Abdelsalam presented the award certificate to the head of state.