Canada seeks EU 'associate membership' status

14 September 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is stepping up efforts to deepen ties with the European Union, including exploring the possibility of an unprecedented “associate member” status, as Ottawa seeks to diversify its economic relationships amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Carney has spent months holding private discussions with major European leaders, including officials from France, Italy, Germany and Nordic countries, about bringing Canada and its 41 million people closer to the 27-member bloc.

Carney has instructed his special envoy to Europe to examine the most ambitious forms of cooperation available short of full EU membership or participation in the bloc’s single market.

Technical working groups are reportedly examining potential arrangements that could represent a major shift for an economy and society that have traditionally been closely integrated with the United States.

Carney has even floated the title “Associate Member of the European Union” in discussions with European leaders, according to the report.

European and Canadian officials familiar with the discussions said the EU, despite its traditionally strict membership framework, has shown openness to exploring the idea.

The proposed arrangement could provide Canada with deeper access to Europe’s roughly $21 trillion single market in strategically important sectors, including energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals used in batteries and semiconductors, and defense.

Discussions have reportedly included possibilities for reducing barriers to the movement of Canadian goods, services and workers in those sectors. They have also considered potential visa-free living and working arrangements for Canadians in Europe, according to two officials familiar with talks involving France.

The initiative comes as Canada and the United States face one of their most serious trade disputes in decades. Tariffs and stalled negotiations have prompted Ottawa to look for alternative markets and strengthen economic ties with other partners.

The idea of closer Canada-EU integration has also taken on a symbolic dimension amid President Donald Trump’s repeated rhetoric about Canada potentially becoming the 51st US state.

Some European leaders have responded by jokingly suggesting that Canada could instead become part of the European Union.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who speaks regularly with Carney, has asked: “Wouldn’t it be lovely if Canada was the 28th state of the European Union rather than the 51st state of the United States?”

While full EU membership is not under consideration, the discussions reflect Ottawa’s interest in establishing a deeper and potentially unprecedented relationship with the bloc as Canada seeks to reduce its economic dependence on the United States.