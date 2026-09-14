Mobil Ahmadov's artistic legacy honored at Musical Theatre [PHOTOS]

14 September 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An evening dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of Mobil Ahmadov, a prominent representative of Azerbaijan's vocal school, People's Artist and professor, has been held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre.

The concert, titled "Following My Teacher's Path. Operetta Pearls," paid tribute to the artistic legacy of the distinguished master, whose name holds a special place in the history of Azerbaijan's national musical art.

The event was initiated by Honored Artist and renowned opera singer Ramil Gasimov, a worthy successor to Mobil Ahmadov's artistic traditions, together with the staff of the Musical Theatre.

The concert was directed by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, with Honored Art Worker Fakhraddin Atayev as conductor and Honored Artist Vagif Mastanov as choirmaster.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and academician Rafael Huseynov and Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Culture Committee, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu, spoke about Mobil Ahmadov's life and artistic career, his major contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture, and shared personal memories of the distinguished singer and educator.

The programme featured performances by Honored Artists Nargiz Karimova, Saida Sharifaliyeva and Elbar Aliyev, vocalists Eleonora Mustafayeva and Aydan Hasanli, as well as the theatre's choir.

The programme included arias and duets from works by prominent Azerbaijani composers, including Tofig Guliyev, Arif Melikov, Haji Khanmammadov, Vasif Adigozalov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Said Rustamov, Ramiz Mustafayev, Suleyman Alasgarov, Azer Rzayev, Ashraf Abbasov, Polad Bulbuloglu and other masters of national music.

Each performance served as a musical tribute to Mobil Ahmadov, an artist who, over decades, made a significant contribution to the development of vocal art in Azerbaijan through his voice, artistry and teaching.

The anniversary concert, which brought together representatives of different generations of Azerbaijan's musical community on one stage, was warmly received by the audience and repeatedly met with applause.

At the end of the evening, Mobil Ahmadov's daughter expressed her gratitude to the organizers and all the participants for honoring her father's memory and helping preserve his rich artistic legacy.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.