National dance enchants festival audience in Switzerland [PHOTOS]

14 September 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani culture has been presented through an extensive programme at Switzerland's Septembre Musical Montreux-Vevey festival.

The programme, titled "Azerbaijan: The Rhythms of Heritage", combines the country's centuries-old cultural traditions with contemporary forms of artistic expression.

A large Azerbaijani delegation has travelled to Montreux for the festival.

The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble opened the Azerbaijani programme on September 13 with a concert at the city's renowned Auditorium Stravinski.

The programme featured the suites "Mənim Azərbaycanım" and "Vətən” süitaları", as well as "Qavalla rəqs", "Qazaxı", "Toy", "Sarı gəlin", "Şalı", "Nağaraçılar", "Ağ çiçəyim", "Yaylıqlarla rəqs", "Qaytağı" and "Naz eləmə" dances.

The performance reflected the richness and energy of Azerbaijan's national choreography, as well as the diversity of its musical and dance traditions. It was warmly received by the audience and followed by prolonged applause.

The appearance of Azerbaijani dancers on the main stage of one of Europe's established music festivals carries particular significance. Founded in 1946, Septembre Musical Montreux-Vevey is one of Switzerland's oldest classical music festivals and is marking its 80th anniversary this year. Over the decades, it has hosted leading figures from the world of music and has developed into an international cultural event that combines classical traditions with contemporary and experimental approaches.

The 1,800-seat Auditorium Stravinski, one of the festival's principal venues, also has a place in music history. In 1956, renowned composer Igor Stravinsky conducted a programme of his own works there as part of the Montreux festival. The presentation of Azerbaijani national dance on the same stage today adds another chapter to the venue's long musical history and reflects the exchange between cultural traditions from different parts of the world.

Azerbaijan's participation extends beyond the dance programme. The "Azerbaijan: The Rhythms of Heritage" concept encompasses different aspects of the country's musical and artistic culture, from mugham and symphonic music to jazz, national dance, traditional instruments and contemporary performance.

The central event of the Azerbaijani programme will be the "Azerbaijan Culture" gala concert at the Auditorium Stravinski on September 14. The concert will feature around 200 Azerbaijani artists and will combine classical and symphonic music, mugham, jazz, traditional instruments and dance.

The programme in Montreux offers international audiences a broader view of Azerbaijan's cultural identity - one rooted in centuries-old traditions while continuing to evolve through contemporary artistic expression. The "Rhythms of Heritage" theme reflects the continuity of this cultural tradition and its ability to take on new forms for audiences beyond Azerbaijan.

The presentation of Azerbaijani culture at an internationally recognised festival such as Septembre Musical Montreux-Vevey also supports the objectives of the "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Concept, particularly those related to promoting the country's cultural heritage and national arts internationally.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by prominent artists including Alim Qasimov, Murad Huseynov, Yusif Eyvazov, Afag Abbasova, Sevda Alakbarzadeh, Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev, Elmina Hasan, Fuad Ibrahimov, Isfar Sarabski, Jeyla Seyidova, Azer Zada and other well-known representatives of the country's arts scene.