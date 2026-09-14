More than 40,000 former IDPs return to Karabakh over six years

14 September 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

More than 40,000 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their homes over the past six years.

"Nearly 100,000 people currently live, work and study in Karabakh. The scale of progress achieved in just six years is significant, but the challenges ahead are no less substantial," Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said in a post on social media X.

According to him, more than 45 settlements have been rebuilt and restored to date.

He stressed that the threat posed by landmines continues to endanger people’s lives and hinder reconstruction efforts. He recalled that another civilian was injured in a mine incident last week.

The deputy minister also added that Azerbaijan remains determined to overcome these obstacles and ensure the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons to their native lands as part of the Great Return.