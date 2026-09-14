Iran, Oman agree on safe shipping routes, Foreign Ministry says

14 September 2026 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran and Oman have agreed on the text of an agreement establishing safe shipping routes following several weeks of negotiations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

According to Baghaei, the agreement takes into account the sovereign rights of both countries. The text is expected to be presented at a meeting involving countries from the region. He expressed hope that other regional states would also support the initiative by Iran and Oman.

"Iran has repeatedly stated that it does not wish to jeopardize its well-founded and forward-looking steps based on the rash actions of other parties. Iran and Oman, as two coastal states, have reached a decision on an issue directly concerning their interests regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The parties have reached an agreement on a single text. Currently, Iran and Oman wish to hold a meeting with the participation of countries in the region to present their agreements and define a rational and far-sighted strategy," he noted.

Esmail Baghaei also added that Iran wants to build a secure region through the efforts of neighboring countries alone, without the involvement of "destructive external actors."

Meanwhile, a meeting involving Gulf countries was scheduled to take place today in Oman to discuss the understanding between Iran and Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but the meeting was canceled.