Azerbaijani boxers to attend training camp in China

14 September 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's senior and U-19 national boxing teams will take part in an international training camp in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The camp will begin on September 15 and bring together national teams from 26 countries.

Coaches Yadigar Mammadov, Jeyhun Abiyev and Ilham Alimzanov will work with the members of Azerbaijan's U-19 team during the camp.

The squad includes Ali Aliyev (50 kg), Nihat Gasimov (55 kg), Ali Bagishov (60 kg), Shahin Aslanov (65 kg), Rza Rzayev (70 kg), Adil Zalov (75 kg), Renat Giyasli (80 kg), Heydar Azmammadov (85 kg), Zaur Samadov (90 kg) and Saftar Mammadzada (+90 kg).

The senior team will be represented by Nicat Huseynov, Zalımkhan Suleymanov and Tural Sariyev (all 55 kg), Zaur Gahramanov (65 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (70 kg), Rasim Chobanli (80 kg) and Sabuhi Alizade (+90 kg).

The training camp will run through September 24. The following day, the Azerbaijani boxers will compete in the Belt and Road International Tournament, which will continue until September 29.

Azerbaijan will also be represented by referee Emil Gurbanaliyev at the tournament.