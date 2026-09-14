Ukraine could receive license for less advanced Patriot missiles, Trump says

14 September 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukraine may receive a U.S. license to produce an older version of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, U.S. President Donald Trump said aboard Air Force One while traveling from Ireland to the United States.

Asked by reporters about the possibility of Washington granting Kyiv a license to manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles, Trump said the two countries were "negotiating" the issue. He explained that the discussions concern "less sophisticated versions" of the interceptors.

He added that the system to be supplied to Ukraine may have lower capabilities than the variants requested by Kyiv.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs additional Patriot air-defense interceptors from the United States to withstand attacks during the coming winter. In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy stated Ukraine would need roughly 5% of the number of Patriot interceptor missiles currently available to the United States to help the country get through the winter. He stressed that receiving around 10% would allow Ukraine to significantly strengthen its defenses against ballistic missiles.

The PAC-3 is an extremely sophisticated hit-to-kill interceptor. It is expensive, technologically demanding and produced in limited quantities. Defense News has reported that a replacement PAC-3 can take up to two years to build, while the cost is measured in millions of dollars per missile.