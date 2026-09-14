President Aleksandar Vučić highlights strong political ties between Serbia and Azerbaijan

14 September 2026 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and support for Serbia remain important pillars of relations between the two countries.

The head of state made the remarks in a Facebook post after meeting Azerbaijan’s newly appointed ambassador to Serbia, Tahir Taghizadeh.

"The wise leadership and sincere goodwill of President Ilham Aliyev toward our country remain among the main pillars of the comprehensive relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan," Vučić noted. He added that he had asked the ambassador to convey his warmest regards to President Ilham Aliyev.

The Serbian president also highlighted the active political dialogue between the two countries and frequent high-level contacts.

According to Vučić, President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Belgrade and the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council held during the visit opened a new chapter in bilateral relations.

He also called for closer cooperation in trade, investment, culture, education and tourism, alongside existing ties in energy and infrastructure.

Aleksandar Vučić thanked Azerbaijan for confirming its participation in EXPO 2027, which will be held in Belgrade.