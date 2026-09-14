14 September 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will present its acclaimed one-man production "The Double Bass", based on the novel by German writer Patrick Suskind, at the 30th International Theater Festival Belaya Vezha (White Tower) in Brest, Belarus.

The performance is scheduled for September 14 at 20:00 at the Brest Theater of Music and Drama.

Directed by the late People's Artist Irina Perlova, the one-act production stars Honored Artist Shovgi Huseynov in the lead role. The play has been part of the theatre's repertoire for many years and has previously been presented at a number of international theatre festivals.

"The Double Bass" explores the inner world of a highly educated and deeply isolated musician as he reflects on his life, relationships and place in the world. His thoughts gradually turn to an opera singer with whom he has fallen in love, leading him to imagine a conversation with her as he listens to her voice performing famous arias.

Much of the play's drama unfolds through the character's unusual relationship with his double bass, which becomes his closest and, ultimately, only companion. Blending irony, sarcasm and humour, the production follows his increasingly personal reflections and reveals the contradictions between his inner world and his relationship with those around him.

At the heart of the story is the idea that a person must first remain true to himself before he can truly be loyal to others.

The production has taken part in numerous international theatre festivals and has received several awards over the years, adding to its reputation as one of the notable productions in the Young Spectators Theatre's repertoire.

Note that Shovgi Huseynov's remarkable acting talent has earned him recognition and admiration both at home and abroad.

His success in one-man shows has opened doors for other actors to explore and excel in solo performances, contributing to the growth and development of Azerbaijani theatre.

Apart from "The Double Bass", his repertoire includes three one-man shows: Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman, Samuel Beckett's Act Without Words, and Fyodor Dostoyevsky's A Gentle Creature.