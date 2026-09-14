Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to visit Azerbaijan for high-level talks

14 September 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Azerbaijan on September 15-16, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral and delegation-level talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as meet with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

Hakan Fidan is also expected to be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The discussions will focus on the progress of Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, which have reached a strategic level. Fidan will underline the need to step up efforts to meet the $15 billion trade target set by the two countries’ presidents, while reviewing joint projects and cooperation in energy and transport, Anadolu Agency reported.

Defense industry, security and military cooperation will also be on the agenda, along with coordination within multilateral organizations, particularly the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Hakan Fidan and Azerbaijani officials will also exchange views on the upcoming 13th OTS Summit and COP31, which Türkiye is preparing to host.

The talks will cover the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well. Fidan will stress that the two countries have a historic opportunity to establish lasting peace and reaffirm Ankara’s support for good-neighborly relations between Baku and Yerevan. He will also highlight Türkiye’s support for the reconstruction of infrastructure in Karabakh, the development of energy and trade routes, and stronger regional connectivity.