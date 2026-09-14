Iran claims it downed U.S. drone over Strait of Hormuz

14 September 2026 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that a U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Moments ago, a U.S. MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC’s air defense system," the statement said.

The IRGC added that the UAV had been tracked and subsequently destroyed using the force’s new air defense system.

It is worth recalling that on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and drones. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program and other issues continue to cast uncertainty over the future of the peace process.

Meanwhile, commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been brought almost to a standstill.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Image: U.S. Navy / Erik Hildebrandt courtesy Northrop Grumma