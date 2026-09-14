Armenia demands explanation from Belarus over Lukashenko’s statements

14 September 2026 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ruben Rubinyan said that Belarus should apologize to Armenia.

He recalled why Armenia had summoned its ambassador to Belarus for consultations.

"This happened after the president of Belarus publicly spoke about plans for the 44-day war, while Belarus is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Yes, these consultations will continue until we receive an explanation or an apology," Rubinyan added.

In May this year, Belarus’ Foreign Ministry summoned Armenia’s chargé d’affaires in Minsk, Artur Sargsyan, and issued a formal protest over remarks by Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonyan. Simonyan had accused Russia of attempting to change the government in Armenia and said that Armenia "would not be governed like Belarus."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Simonyan’s remarks were "unfriendly" and handed Sargsyan a diplomatic note of protest.