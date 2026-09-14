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Monday, September 14, 2026

Oil nears $110 as Gulf attacks revive fears of supply shock

14 September 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Oil nears $110 as Gulf attacks revive fears of supply shock
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Oil prices have risen on global markets. On London’s ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures), the price of a barrel of Brent crude increased by...

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