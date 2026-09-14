Finland to join French nuclear deterrence initiative
Finland has decided to join France's initiative on the European dimension of its nuclear deterrence, the Finnish Defence Ministry announced on Monday.
In a statement released by the government, Finland's Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen explained that the move would deepen bilateral defence ties between Paris and Helsinki, but also strengthen wider European security.
The Nordic country enters the initiative after Norway, Sweden and Denmark had already joined.
The ministry stressed that the initiative neither replaces nor overlaps with NATO's nuclear deterrence, which relies on the United States' extended deterrent.
Earlier in September, Finland discovered a surveillance drone on the shores of Porvoo in the southern part of the country, later claiming it was Russian-made.
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