New chair elected for Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union [PHOTOS]

14 September 2026 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova has been elected chair of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AFU) at the organization's conference.

Mammadova is a recipient of the State Prize and holds the Shohrat, Sharaf and Istiglal orders. She is a prominent representative of Azerbaijani theatre and cinema and has made a significant contribution to the development of national culture.

The conference opened with the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

Throughout her long artistic career, Mammadova has performed numerous roles in theatre and film and earned wide recognition among audiences and the professional community. Her election as chair marks a new stage in the activities of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union.

The conference discussed the union's activities, the further development of Azerbaijani cinema, support for the professional community and the promotion of national cinema both in Azerbaijan and internationally.

One of the main items on the agenda was the election of a new board of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union. Conference participants approved the composition of the organization's new governing bodies.

Particular attention was paid to the future development of Azerbaijani cinema, preservation of national cinema traditions, support for creative initiatives and expanding opportunities for a new generation of film directors, screenwriters, actors and other cinema professionals.

Participants also stressed the importance of further promoting the achievements of Azerbaijani cinema, expanding international cooperation and ensuring that Azerbaijani films are properly represented at major international film festivals and cultural events.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants expressed confidence that the renewed leadership of the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union would help implement new projects and initiatives aimed at the further development of Azerbaijani cinema.

The conference concluded with the adoption of an appeal addressed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union (AFU) is a professional public organization bringing together filmmakers and other professionals working in Azerbaijani cinema. Its main objective is to support the development of national cinema as part of Azerbaijan's national culture and the wider world of filmmaking.

The Union was established on June 21, 2012, at a meeting held at the Nizami Cinema Center in Baku. Among its initial priorities were promoting Azerbaijani films internationally, supporting film production, organizing international symposia and conferences, and contributing to the development of cinema infrastructure. People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova was elected the Union's first chair.

Over the years, the AFU has supported a range of initiatives for filmmakers, including screenplay competitions, professional training programmes, film development projects and events aimed at promoting Azerbaijani cinema. The Union has also worked to create opportunities for filmmakers to participate in international festivals and industry events.

The Union also works to expand access to Azerbaijani cinema beyond the capital. Its "Cinema Days in the Regions" initiative has taken contemporary Azerbaijani films to audiences in different regions, with screenings followed by discussions with viewers. In 2026, the programme was held in Astara, among other locations.

Supporting young filmmakers and the development of new film projects is another area of activity. The Union has organized screenplay competitions and launched development programmes such as the East-West Kino Lab, which provides filmmakers with training and individual guidance on developing feature-film projects, including work on scripts, presentations and pitching.

The AFU also promotes discussion of issues facing Azerbaijani cinema. Recent programmes have addressed documentary filmmaking, film language, professional ethics, financing and the changing role of documentary cinema.

The Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States, an international association established in 1991 to promote cooperation among filmmakers' unions in the post-Soviet region.

The AFU also presents an annual Film Award recognizing contributions to the development of Azerbaijani national cinema. The award was established in 2012, with winners traditionally announced around National Cinema Day on August 2.