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Monday, September 14, 2026

Nakhchivan records growth in GDP and industrial production in 2026

14 September 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Nakhchivan records growth in GDP and industrial production in 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Manufacturing remained the dominant component of Nakhchivan’s industrial sector, accounting for...

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