Lithuania to send diplomatic note to Belarus over drone incident

15 September 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said Lithuania will send a diplomatic note to Belarus and hold consultations with its allies over a drone incident that occurred on the night of September 15.

According to LRT, NATO fighter jets shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle after it entered Lithuanian airspace early Tuesday.

"In all cases of airspace violations, we receive a report from the Air Force: when and where it happened, the location, coordinates and what occurred. In all cases, we prepare a note and send it to the country from which, so to speak, the aircraft or other object entered," Budrys told the Lithuanian parliament.

The foreign minister also thanked Italian pilots participating in NATO’s air policing mission for successfully intercepting and destroying the drone early Tuesday.

Budrys said the growing number of such incidents is linked to the intensity of ongoing military operations.

"The intensity of military operations means that there are more incidents. We have already discussed this in the spring, and we have seen other NATO countries affected by similar incidents, and we have had them as well," he added.

Image: J. Stacevičiaus / LRT