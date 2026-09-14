Wall Street opens lower as AI slowdown fears weigh

14 September 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The euro lost 0.54% against the dollar, trading at a four-week low of 1.15359.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei underlined over the weekend that growing risks and cybersecurity incidents warrant slowing the development of AI models. The downbeat sentiment was further fueled by the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, coupled with rising oil prices amid uncertainty about crude supply from Middle East.

Major stock indexes on Wall Street opened lower on Monday as concerns mounted that the rapid development of artificial intelligence could face a slowdown amid growing unease over its expanding capabilities.

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