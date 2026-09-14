President Ilham Aliyev sends $500,000 Zayed Award Prize to Garabagh Revival Fund

14 September 2026 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On September 14, during a meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, presented the certificate of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev was honored with this award in 2026 in recognition of his contributions towards establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In accordance with the terms of the award, the President of Azerbaijan is granted a monetary prize of 500,000 US dollars.

President Ilham Aliyev has directed that the full amount be transferred to the Garabagh Revival Fund.