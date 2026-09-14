Canadian inflation stable at 3% in August
by Alimat Aliyeva
The Canadian consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3% in August year-on-year, according to a report by Statistics Canada released on Monday.
The figure was unchanged from the annual inflation rate in July. Month-over-month, the CPI fell by 0.1%.
Gasoline prices contributed to the inflation rate, rising by 22.8% on a yearly basis, although the increase was smaller than the 25.7% recorded in July. "Despite the year-over-year slowdown, prices for gasoline remained elevated, as the conflict in the Middle East continued in August," the report said.
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