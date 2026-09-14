Polish military authorized to shoot down objects violating airspace

14 September 2026 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Polish military personnel have the authority to shoot down any objects that violate the country’s airspace, Poland’s Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk has said.

Speaking to local media outlets, Tomczyk said Poland’s operational commander issues standing orders authorizing the military to engage objects that enter the country’s airspace.

“The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces issues an order in such situations in advance, authorizing the shooting down of such objects, so that our missile defence systems, such as Patriot, as well as our military pilots, remain ready and can use their weapons if a violation of the state border occurs,” Tomczyk said.

His comments come amid heightened security concerns along Poland’s eastern border following a series of incidents linked to the war in Ukraine.

On September 13, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk convened a meeting of the government’s crisis headquarters following several incidents reported in western Ukraine near the Polish border.

The latest developments have prompted renewed attention to Poland’s airspace security and the readiness of its air defence forces.