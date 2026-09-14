Karapetyan warns Armenia could be left “ownerless” if Russia leaves Gyumri

14 September 2026 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Armenian billionaire and opposition leader Samvel Karapetyan has said Armenia could consider hosting a Turkish or Russian military base if Russia withdraws its forces from the country, as a debate over the future of the Russian military presence in Armenia intensifies.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a court hearing in a criminal case against him, Karapetyan argued that Armenia would be left “ownerless” in the region if Russia withdrew from its military base in Gyumri, which has hosted Russian forces since the 1940s.

“If Russia withdraws its military base from Gyumri, Armenia will be left ‘ownerless’ in the region,” Karapetyan said, according to OC Media.

Asked whether Armenia should have a foreign military base at all, Karapetyan said the country could turn to either Russia or Türkiye.

“Well, then go and place a Turkish base there. There should be a base there. The base is there now: either it will be Russians or Turks. Choose,” he said.

Karapetyan was responding to a journalist who questioned his argument that Armenia could become “ownerless” without a foreign military presence.

“Why should there be a foreign military base? We have our own Armenian bases,” the journalist asked.

“We have Armenian bases,” Karapetyan replied.

Karapetyan, who made his fortune in Russia, entered Armenian politics in 2025 and established the opposition Strong Armenia party, which has emerged as the largest opposition force in parliament.

His comments come amid growing debate in Armenia over the country's security arrangements and its relationship with Russia. Yerevan has increasingly sought to diversify its foreign and security ties, while Moscow retains a military presence at the Russian base in Gyumri.

Karapetyan's remarks are likely to fuel further debate over Armenia's strategic orientation and the role of foreign military forces in the country's security architecture.