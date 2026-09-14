Costa: Arctic security is European security

14 September 2026 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

European Council President Antonio Costa noted on Monday that the matter of the security of the Arctic is also a matter of the European Union's security, as three of its members – Denmark, Finland, and Sweden – have territory in that circle.

Speaking at the first European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, Finland, Costa described the Arctic as "the region of strategic importance" for all of Europe. He voiced the EU's support for all efforts to protect the Arctic and its safety, noting that it will be "reflected" in the bloc's next budget.

Furthermore, Costa labeled the Arctic as the "victim" of the weakened multilateral system, which put freedom of navigation at risk. He also designated Russia as "one of the main drivers of this trend."