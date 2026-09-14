Azerbaijan’s AI-95 gasoline imports surge as AI-92 purchases collapse
Azerbaijan spent $99.9 million on imports of AI-95 premium gasoline in the first seven months of 2026, marking a 68.3% increase from the $59.4 million spent during the same period last year. The volume of AI-95 imports also increased significantly, rising...
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