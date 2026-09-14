Peace Bridge group hits back at Armenian attacks on Garabagh diplomatic visit

14 September 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan group of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative expresses its deep disappointment at the biased attitude displayed by Armenian media and the unacceptable tone of public discussions surrounding the diplomatic corps’ visit to Azerbaijan’s Garabagh and East Zangezur regions on September 11–12, 2026.

First and foremost, the diplomatic corps’ visit to the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan cannot, in itself, be a subject of dispute. Of particular concern are the hostile statements directed at ambassadors and states for participating in the visit. Such statements contradict Armenia’s commitment to recognise Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are currently in the post-conflict phase, and both countries face the important responsibility of addressing the consequences of decades of confrontation. As part of peace initiatives, we, as representatives of civil society, are taking steps with the support of the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia to support the peace process, promote dialogue and contribute to confidence-building measures.

The cultural heritage located on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people and is protected by the state.

To ensure justice, cultural heritage should be discussed on the basis of the principles of reciprocity and open dialogue. To achieve these objectives, representatives of civil society have established a platform for professional discussions on issues that form an integral part of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The peace process must not be allowed to come under pressure from revanchist forces, as this could seriously jeopardise progress towards peace. We call on Armenian society to demonstrate restraint for this purpose and not to give impetus to the malicious agendas of certain individuals in Armenia and beyond its borders.

Farhad Mammadov

Kamala Mammadova

Rusif Huseynov

Dilara Afandiyeva