215 students start first grade in Khankendi, Khojaly and Aghdere

15 September 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Events marking the start of the new academic year were held on September 15 at general education schools in Khankendi city and the Khojaly and Aghdere districts.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service, the events highlighted state support for the development of education in the Karabakh region. Teachers and students were also wished success in the new academic year.

A total of 110 students started first grade today at School No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi in Khankendi, while 14 students began their education at School No. 1 in Karkijahan settlement.

In Khojaly, 11 students entered first grade at Khojaly City Secondary School No. 1, and another 11 at the Ballija village secondary school.

In Aghdere district, 14 students started first grade at the Sugovushan village secondary school, four at the Vangli village secondary school, and 15 at the Hasanriz village secondary school.

A total of 2,154 students will receive their education at these schools during the new academic year.