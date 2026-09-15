Kremlin: BRICS did not discuss expansion

15 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

BRICS member states did not discuss potential expansion candidates at their summit in India last week, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

However, he added that Russia supports Cuba's desire to join the organization, which currently includes China, India, Russia, Brazil, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and South Africa.

Peskov described Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India "very important," stating that it resulted in a series of "very substantive negotiations" with other members. He added that Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's readiness to play a role in the settlement of the Russia-Ukraine war.