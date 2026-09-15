Grossi urges commitment to nuclear non-proliferation

15 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi urged member states to recommit to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, stressing the importance of adhering to the IAEA's legal framework "at this time of heightened tensions and distrust."

Speaking at the IAEA's General Conference, he said the situation in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and other Ukrainian nuclear facilities remains "highly fragile," but that the agency's work on the ground continues. He reported that the IAEA has resolved outstanding issues regarding Syria's past nuclear activities through cooperation with the Syrian government.

However, he also pointed out that the agency has not had any information on Iran's nuclear stockpile for over a year and reiterated that the matter must be addressed "with the utmost urgency."