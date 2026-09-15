Azeri Light oil price rises to $127.29 per barrel
The CIF price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $7.27, or 6.06%, from the previous level to $127.29 per barrel, according to oil market participants.
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