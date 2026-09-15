IDF chief calls ‘NAZA’ film an attack on Israel and orders legal review

15 September 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has instructed the military’s top legal adviser to examine possible legal action against the filmmakers behind the documentary NAZA, despite acknowledging that he has not watched the film in full.

Zamir said the documentary “is an attack on the State of Israel,” adding that the military “will not allow IDF soldiers to be made targets through lies and blood libels” and would use “every tool at our disposal” against it.

The IDF chief said he had instructed the military’s top lawyer to “advance possible legal measures concerning the film and those involved in it,” citing what he described as the documentary’s “potential implications” for soldiers’ safety and Israel’s national security.

However, an IDF source said the military does not know what claims are made in the documentary beyond what it has seen in a short trailer. As a result, the army cannot currently respond to or investigate the film’s allegations, according to the source.

The IDF also said the filmmakers had not approached the military for a response to the claims presented in the documentary.