Israel and Saudi Arabia reportedly hold CENTCOM-mediated talks on Houthi threat

15 September 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

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Israel and Saudi Arabia have held talks mediated by US Central Command (CENTCOM) aimed at helping Riyadh strengthen its defenses against attacks by the Houthis, diplomatic sources in the Middle East have claimed.

According to the sources, the discussions focused primarily on intelligence assistance as Saudi Arabia faces an intensifying Houthi campaign targeting its territory and critical infrastructure.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent days, including a drone strike targeting oil pipelines and pumping facilities that reportedly forced a partial suspension of operations along a key pipeline.

The group has also carried out an attack targeting Saudi civilians inside a mosque and nearby buildings close to the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border, according to the report.

The sources further claimed that the Houthis had seized several strategically located islands in the Red Sea and prevented Saudi vessels from passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, actions they described as amounting to an economic and diplomatic blockade of Saudi Arabia.

The reported escalation has raised concerns among Saudi officials and other regional governments, security sources said. One concern is that any potential US understanding with Iran and the Houthis could leave Saudi Arabia and other regional states facing unresolved security threats and continued attacks.

Diplomatic sources said CENTCOM had mediated discussions between Saudi Arabia and Israel as Riyadh sought assistance in strengthening its defenses.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has previously demonstrated intelligence and operational capabilities in the maritime environment around the Strait of Hormuz, where it has assisted the United States in developing intelligence on the positions of Iranian forces, according to the report.

The sources said the Saudi request was likely focused on intelligence support that could help build a broader operational picture of Houthi military deployments and identify potential plans for future attacks.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia had also asked the United Kingdom for assistance in countering the Houthis in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and protecting its oil infrastructure.

According to the report, Britain has agreed to send military advisers to assist Saudi Arabia but has not committed to providing additional military support.

The reported security discussions come as Israel is also closely watching US-Saudi negotiations over Riyadh’s plans to develop a civilian nuclear program.

Security officials cited in the report said US President Donald Trump’s decision to allow Saudi Arabia to pursue a civilian nuclear program has raised concerns within Israel’s security establishment.

The issue was reportedly raised with Trump, who linked progress on Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear ambitions to the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Riyadh, however, has sought to advance a diplomatic process with Israel following progress toward resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, Israel and Saudi Arabia share a number of security interests, particularly regarding threats from Iran and regional armed groups.

According to the sources, there is optimism that a roadmap for closer diplomatic ties could eventually be presented, although significant political and security issues remain unresolved.

The reported talks underscore the increasingly interconnected security interests of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States as regional tensions continue to reshape strategic calculations across the Middle East.