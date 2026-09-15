Turkic World maps out common future and common vision in Baku [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The “Turkic World Dialogues: Common Future and Common Vision” event has been held at the Hilton Baku Hotel, bringing together academics, researchers and experts to discuss the future of cooperation among Turkic states.

The event focused on the evolving role of the Turkic world in regional and global affairs, with discussions addressing political dialogue, economic cooperation, connectivity, security, cultural ties and the development of a shared strategic vision.

The panel featured Associate Professor Nazim Jafarov, Dr Farid Shafiyev, Professor Esma Özdaşlı, Dr Fariz Ismayilzade, Dr Seyit Sertçelik and Professor Mehmet Yüce.

The panellists discussed the opportunities and challenges facing the Turkic world as its member states seek to strengthen cooperation and enhance their collective role in Eurasia.

A key point of discussion was the importance of moving beyond cultural and historical ties towards more practical and institutionalised cooperation. Participants highlighted the potential for closer coordination in areas including trade, transport, energy, education, science and technology and security.

Regional connectivity was also among the central themes, with the growing importance of transport corridors linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus and Türkiye forming part of the broader discussion on the Turkic world's economic future.

The panellists also examined the changing geopolitical environment surrounding the Turkic states. Against the backdrop of increasing competition among major powers and shifting regional alliances, discussions underlined the importance of strategic coordination and maintaining strong links among Turkic countries.

The event also highlighted the role of academic and intellectual dialogue in developing a common vision for the Turkic world. Greater cooperation between universities, research institutions and policy experts was discussed as a means of strengthening mutual understanding and contributing to long-term policymaking.

The Turkic World Dialogues brought together different perspectives on how Turkic states can transform their shared historical and cultural bonds into a stronger framework for political, economic and intellectual cooperation.

The discussions in Baku underscored the view that the Turkic world's future will increasingly depend on its ability to develop common approaches while preserving the individual interests and identities of its member states.