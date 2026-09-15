National cuisine delights food lovers in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has successfully participated in the International Tasanno Festival of National Cuisines and Cultures held in Tashkent. The country took second place in the "Best Cuisine" category.

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, represented Azerbaijan at the festival with presentations reflecting the country's rich national cuisine, cultural heritage and arts.

More than 15 countries, including Azerbaijan, were represented by their diplomatic missions at this year's festival. The participating countries presented their national dishes, table traditions, customs, music and dances, as well as distinctive elements of their cultural heritage.

As part of the festival's artistic programme, the center's "Karabakh Victory" Dance Ensemble performed Azerbaijani national dances, presenting the richness of the country's dance tradition and the distinctive features of its cultural heritage to festival participants.

As part of the competition, national dishes presented by the participating countries, their preparation methods, table arrangements and presentation were evaluated by a jury in several categories.

According to the final results, Azerbaijan secured second place in the "Best Cuisine" category.

Held annually since 2004, the International Tasanno Festival of National Cuisines and Cultures aims to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding among peoples, promote cultural dialogue and expand opportunities for people-to-people diplomacy.

The Tasanno Festival brings together the national cuisines, arts and cultural traditions of different peoples, contributing to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties between countries, greater mutual recognition and stronger friendly relations.