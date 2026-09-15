National Library marks Knowledge Day with book exhibitions [PHOTOS]

15 September 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Library has prepared virtual and traditional book exhibitions marking Knowledge Day, observed on September 15.

The exhibitions feature publications in Azerbaijani and foreign languages covering the history of education in Azerbaijan, education and science policy, and the country's national education strategy.

The displays also highlight the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of education in Azerbaijan, as well as the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the country's education sector.

The exhibitions further showcase materials on state attention to the development of education, the work and legacy of prominent Azerbaijani educators, and other topics related to education and learning.

The virtual exhibition is available on the National Library's website, while the traditional book exhibition is being held at the library.

Knowledge Day, observed annually on September 15 in Azerbaijan, marks the beginning of the new academic year.

The day is associated with the start of classes in schools and other educational institutions and is marked by events welcoming students and teachers at the beginning of the new academic year.

It is also an occasion to emphasize the importance of education and knowledge and their role in the country's development.